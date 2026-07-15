Credit One Bank reports that a recent survey reveals Americans are moving away from traditional banks, seeking at least a 4% interest rate to switch accounts.

The 4% flashpoint: Why Americans are quietly dumping traditional bank accounts

Americans aren't tied to their savings accounts anymore, and a new survey from Credit One Bank confirms it. According to the data, a majority of banking adults actively monitor and move their money to maximize their yields. Traditional banks, which have previously depended on long-term customer retention, may have to rethink their strategies.

The 4% Switching Threshold

When asked what it takes to get consumers to move their funds, over two-thirds of respondents said a 4% annual percentage yield (APY) as the minimum. For Gen Z, that threshold was nearly 4 in 10.



This benchmark puts the pressure on traditional banks. With the national average savings rate sitting at 0.38%, staying with a legacy institution costs a consumer roughly $900 a year in potential earnings on a $25,000 balance. The survey suggests that consumers are aware of this gap and view 4% as the baseline for a new savings account.

Younger Savers Drive Account Migration

The survey shows that younger consumers are more likely to move their funds, compared to their older counterparts. Roughly two-thirds of Gen Z respondents reported moving some of their savings to a different bank for a higher savings rate. Fewer than 3 in 10 Baby Boomers made a similar move.

This division could be explained by mobile banking, the study states. While Gen Z manages their money from their phone, Baby Boomers are more likely to require a physical branch to move their money. This can make them less likely to change institutions, even if they want to.

Expecting Parents Exhibit Highest Rate Sensitivity

Those preparing for a child were the most active rate shoppers in the study. Nearly 7 in 10 of pregnant or expecting respondents said they moved their savings to another bank in the last 12 months, compared to the 48% national average. Additionally, more than two-thirds of this group said they would leave their current bank immediately if their interest rate dropped by a single percentage point.

The data indicates that the financial pressure of expanding a family serves as a catalyst for account management. Facing new household expenses, expecting parents are highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations and are quicker to seek out higher-yielding alternatives.

Churn Risk Hidden Behind Consumer Hesitation

For bank executives, low immediate customer turnover can be misread as consumer satisfaction. The data suggests that a large segment of the market is simply waiting for a reason to leave.

If a bank cut its interest rate by a full percentage point, less than 2 in 10 of consumers said they would switch banks immediately. However, two-thirds stated they would use the cut as a trigger to shop around and compare other options before deciding where to park their cash.

The findings show that passive account maintenance does not equal loyalty. Two-thirds of consumers keep tabs on alternative options, and non-rate factors frequently break the tie. For instance, just over half of respondents noted that the total elimination of monthly fees would prompt them to switch banks even if the interest rates were identical.

Survey Methodology

The findings are based on an April 2026 study of 1,000 U.S. adults who own savings accounts or certificates of deposit (CDs). Respondents answered questions regarding their account monitoring habits, the specific interest rate drops that would cause them to switch institutions, and the non-rate factors that influence where they keep their money. Analysts evaluated responses across demographic categories including age, gender, and parental status.

This story was produced by Credit One Bank and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.