9 dead after what city calls ‘tragic events’ in Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pennsylvania — Nine people are dead in Erie, Pennsylvania, after what the city called “tragic events” on Friday night.

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Officers with the Erie Police Department responded to 7th and Perry Streets after recieved a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from the city.

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Investigators confirmed that nine people died in the shooting. The city added that investigators determined that all deaths occurred before officers arrived.

“The deaths were not the result of any prolonged standoff or delay in police action,” the city said in the press release.

The city confirmed that no additional gunshots were fired after police arrived, and any sounds heard during the police response were flash bangs associated with law enforcement’s “tactical response.”

In a social media post at 9:55 p.m. on Friday, the city of Erie wrote:

“We understand that this news brings deep shock and sorrow to our residents, and we want to assure the public that the situation has been contained. The shooter is deceased, and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public at this time.”

Additional information is expected to be released during a press conference today at 4 p.m., which will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube.

The City is asking the community to be careful when sharing information about the shooting, stating that unverified information “can deepen the pain experienced by grieving families, create unnecessary fear, and potentially put responding officers and members of the public at risk.”

“Our hearts remain with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss of life,” the city said in the press release.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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