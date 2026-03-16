An album showcasing 'Dan + Shay at the highest level that we can' is on the way

Since Dan + Shay didn't do a full tour in 2025, they had plenty of time to spend in the studio. That's good news for fans, since it means the follow-up to 2023's Bigger Houses could be coming any time.

So, what should we expect?

"More Dan + Shay than ever, back to our roots of just, I don't know, staying in our lane, doing what we do at the highest level," Dan Smyers tells ABC Audio. "I feel like through all of our explorations in our musical journey, I feel like that's the thing we've learned and that's what people have told us. But you gotta go out there and make your mistakes and figure it out, to figure out the people want us to do Dan + Shay at the highest level that we can. And that's not easy to do."

Sometimes that means dealing with some unrealistic expectations.

"You build your thing and people are like, 'Make another song like "Tequila,"'" Dan adds, referencing their 2018 crossover hit. "Okay, dude, all right, yeah, sure. But you just gotta bust your butt, be in the studio, be writing as much as possible and be our most authentic selves. I feel that's when we're at our best."

So far, Dan + Shay haven't announced any tour dates for 2026 or given any hints as to when their new album could arrive.

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