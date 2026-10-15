Best Cincinnati Bengals fantasy performances so far this season

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Cincinnati Bengals fantasy performances in the 2026 season using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best quarterback fantasy games
#5. Joe Burrow, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 254 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards
- Game: CIN vs TAM, 33-27 Win
- Fantasy points: 14.16
#4. Joe Burrow, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 207 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions
- Game: CIN vs HOU, 20-6 Win
- Fantasy points: 16.18
#3. Joe Burrow, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 282 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 13 Rushing Yards
- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss
- Fantasy points: 22.58
#2. Joe Burrow, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 428 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs
- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss
- Fantasy points: 23.72
#1. Joe Burrow, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 190 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions
- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 24.6
Best running back fantasy games
#5. Chase Brown, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 61 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs
- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss
- Fantasy points: 6.9
#4. Chase Brown, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 10 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 71 Receiving Yards
- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss
- Fantasy points: 8.1
#3. Chase Brown, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 80 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs
- Game: CIN vs HOU, 20-6 Win
- Fantasy points: 8.2
#2. Samaje Perine, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 68 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 1 Receiving TDs
- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 13.8
#1. Chase Brown, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 56 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 22 Receiving Yards
- Game: CIN vs TAM, 33-27 Win
- Fantasy points: 13.8
Best wide receiver fantasy games
#5. Ja'Marr Chase, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 77 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets
- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 13.7
#4. Tee Higgins, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 90 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 7 Targets
- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss
- Fantasy points: 15.0
#3. Tee Higgins, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 157 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 16 Targets
- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss
- Fantasy points: 15.7
#2. Ja'Marr Chase, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 98 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 12 Targets
- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss
- Fantasy points: 15.8
#1. Ja'Marr Chase, September 20, 2026
- Stats: 75 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets
- Game: CIN vs HOU, 20-6 Win
- Fantasy points: 19.5
Best tight end fantasy games
#5. Mike Gesicki, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 4 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 2 Targets
- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 6.4
#4. Tanner Hudson, October 11, 2026
- Stats: 14 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 3 Targets
- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win
- Fantasy points: 7.4
#3. Mike Gesicki, September 27, 2026
- Stats: 37 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 3 Targets
- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss
- Fantasy points: 9.7
#2. Mike Gesicki, October 4, 2026
- Stats: 40 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets
- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss
- Fantasy points: 10.0
#1. Mike Gesicki, September 13, 2026
- Stats: 78 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets
- Game: CIN vs TAM, 33-27 Win
- Fantasy points: 13.8