Best Cincinnati Bengals fantasy performances so far this season

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Cincinnati Bengals fantasy performances in the 2026 season using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#5. Joe Burrow, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 254 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards

- Game: CIN vs TAM, 33-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 14.16

#4. Joe Burrow, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 207 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: CIN vs HOU, 20-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 16.18

#3. Joe Burrow, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 282 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 13 Rushing Yards

- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 22.58

#2. Joe Burrow, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 428 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss

- Fantasy points: 23.72

#1. Joe Burrow, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 190 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.6

Best running back fantasy games

#5. Chase Brown, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 61 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs

- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.9

#4. Chase Brown, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 10 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 71 Receiving Yards

- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss

- Fantasy points: 8.1

#3. Chase Brown, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 80 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs

- Game: CIN vs HOU, 20-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.2

#2. Samaje Perine, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 68 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 13.8

#1. Chase Brown, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 56 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 22 Receiving Yards

- Game: CIN vs TAM, 33-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 13.8

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#5. Ja'Marr Chase, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 77 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 13.7

#4. Tee Higgins, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 90 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 15.0

#3. Tee Higgins, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 157 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 16 Targets

- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss

- Fantasy points: 15.7

#2. Ja'Marr Chase, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 98 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 12 Targets

- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 15.8

#1. Ja'Marr Chase, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 75 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: CIN vs HOU, 20-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 19.5

Best tight end fantasy games

#5. Mike Gesicki, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 4 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 6.4

#4. Tanner Hudson, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 14 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: CIN vs MIA, 31-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 7.4

#3. Mike Gesicki, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 37 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: CIN vs PIT, 27-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 9.7

#2. Mike Gesicki, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 40 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: CIN vs JAX, 17-22 Loss

- Fantasy points: 10.0

#1. Mike Gesicki, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 78 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: CIN vs TAM, 33-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 13.8