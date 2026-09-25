Best colleges in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the colleges in Ohio using data from Niche.

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Ohio using 2027 rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Online schools were excluded from the rankings. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

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#10. Oberlin College

- Location: Oberlin, OH

- Niche Grade: B+

- Acceptance Rate: 34%

- SAT Range: 1360-1520

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#9. The College of Wooster

- Location: Wooster, OH

- Niche Grade: B+

- Acceptance Rate: 59%

- SAT Range: 1220-1460

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#8. Ohio University

- Location: Athens, OH

- Niche Grade: B+

- Acceptance Rate: 85%

- SAT Range: 1090-1290

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#7. Cedarville University

- Location: Cedarville, OH

- Niche Grade: B+

- Acceptance Rate: 65%

- SAT Range: 1130-1360

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#6. University of Cincinnati

- Location: Cincinnati, OH

- Niche Grade: B+

- Acceptance Rate: 85%

- SAT Range: 1160-1370

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#5. Denison University

- Location: Granville, OH

- Niche Grade: A-

- Acceptance Rate: 17%

- SAT Range: 1320-1490

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#4. University of Dayton

- Location: Dayton, OH

- Niche Grade: A

- Acceptance Rate: 66%

- SAT Range: 1200-1380

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#3. Kenyon College

- Location: Gambier, OH

- Niche Grade: A

- Acceptance Rate: 31%

- SAT Range: 1360-1500

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#2. Case Western Reserve University

- Location: Cleveland, OH

- Niche Grade: A

- Acceptance Rate: 37%

- SAT Range: 1430-1540

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#1. The Ohio State University

- Location: Columbus, OH

- Niche Grade: A+

- Acceptance Rate: 61%

- SAT Range: 1310-1480