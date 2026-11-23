The bundle problem: Why 1 subscription box gets taxed so differently from state to state

Anrok reports on how subscription box sales tax varies widely across states due to differing rules on item types, exemptions, and shipping charges.

Americans are purchasing online more than ever. Online sales reached $340.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 12.2% from the year prior. That's 17.1% of U.S. retail sales, according to Census Bureau data.

Many consumers are turning to subscription boxes and bundled offers. What goes in the box affects how it's taxed, and the rules differ from state to state. Clothing and shipping charges have their own rules, too.

To measure how much this matters, Anrok built three hypothetical test boxes and calculated the sales tax rate on each one in all 50 states.

Why boxes are hard to tax

State tax laws are built around single products. Subscription boxes or general bundles wreak havoc by selling items that each state may tax differently. The Streamlined Sales Tax Agreement defines a bundled transaction as two or more distinct and identifiable products sold for one price. When a bundle mixes items taxed differently, states take different approaches.

Others allow sellers to split the price. Under the streamlined rules, a box doesn’t count as a bundle if each item’s price is listed separately on binding sales documents, such as an invoice receipt, or contract. Each item is then taxed at its own rate.

This analysis doesn’t model mixed bundles. It looks at how single-category boxes are taxed on their own.

Three test boxes

One of the hypothetical boxes is a snack box that has 75% packaged snacks and 25% candy. Another is a beauty box of cosmetics.The third is a basic clothing box.

Together, these three boxes cover the main category rules: fully taxable goods, clothing exemptions, and food exemptions.

How the calculation works

Each of the hypothetical boxes was put through each state’s taxability, exemption, and shipping rules. This created an estimated effective rate, or portion of the box’s price, that goes to sales tax. How each box was calculated comes from state revenue department guidance and rate locators, as well as the Streamlined Sales Tax taxability matrix.

Combined state and local rates all come from the Tax Foundation's midyear 2026 compilation, which is up to date as of July 1, 2026. These are average rates, so a specific delivery address could land a little above or below the illustrated figures. Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon have no sales tax.

Where rules diverge

The beauty box, for instance, while taxable nearly everywhere, ranges from no tax in four states to as high as 10.1% in Louisiana.

The snack box is heavily dictated by state rules. Clothing is untaxed in Minnesota, New Jersey, Vermont, and Pennsylvania. Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New York have unique clothing rules, so the figures of those states are simplified. Here is the breakdown of the effective tax rate on subscription boxes by state:

The snack box has, by far, the most variation across the states, whereas the beauty box appears to be the most consistent. Shipping adds another layer. Some states tax delivery charges along with the goods, and others don't. Colorado, for example, doesn't tax delivery charges that are listed separately and that the buyer could have avoided.

Knowing the expected tax on a subscription box

One box can face a tax rate anywhere from nothing to over 10% depending on what is actually inside and where it’s being delivered to. Pricing based on the subscription price alone can hide that spread and lead to over-collecting in some states or under-collecting in others. All rates here are current as of midyear, but state guidance changes, so treat this as a snapshot and check each state’s current guidance.

This story was produced by Anrok and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.