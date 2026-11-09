Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Springfield, Ohio using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Casey's
- Address: 3387 S Dayton Lakeview Rd, New Carlisle, OH
- Price: $3.59
#2. Marathon
- Address: 419 N Main St, New Carlisle, OH
- Price: $3.63
#3. VP Racing Fuels
- Address: 6875 Dayton Rd, Enon, OH
- Price: $3.65
#4. Marathon
- Address: 12040 W National Rd, New Carlisle, OH
- Price: $3.68
#4. Speedway (tie)
- Address: 1625 S Dayton Lakeview Rd, New Carlisle, OH
- Price: $3.68
#4. Speedway (tie)
- Address: 319 N Main St, New Carlisle, OH
- Price: $3.68
#7. BP
- Address: 2598 E MAIN ST, Springfield, OH
- Price: $3.75
#8. Speedway
- Address: 2996 Derr Rd, Springfield, OH
- Price: $3.77
#9. Cash n Carry
- Address: 1910 Mitchell Blvd, Springfield, OH
- Price: $3.79
#9. Shell (tie)
- Address: 1543 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH
- Price: $3.79