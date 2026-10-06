Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Akron using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. MAPCO
- Address: 3634 Massillon Rd, Green, OH
- Price: $3.16
#2. Sam's Club
- Address: 1189 Buchholzer Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Price: $3.19
#3. BJ's
- Address: 1677 Home Ave, Akron, OH
- Price: $3.21
#4. Sheetz
- Address: 1651 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Green, OH
- Price: $3.32
#4. GetGo (tie)
- Address: 1711 Corporate Woods Cir, Green, OH
- Price: $3.32
#4. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 3520 S Arlington Rd, Green, OH
- Price: $3.32
#7. Marathon
- Address: 1980 S Arlington Rd, Akron, OH
- Price: $3.33
#8. Sheetz
- Address: 650 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Price: $3.39
#8. GetGo (tie)
- Address: 1363 E Main St, Ravenna, OH
- Price: $3.39
#10. Speedway
- Address: 2026 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Price: $3.41