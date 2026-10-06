Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Canton using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. BP
- Address: 13066 Cleveland Ave NW, Uniontown, OH
- Price: $3.33
#1. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 4790 Portage St NW, North Canton, OH
- Price: $3.33
#3. BJ's
- Address: 6980 Frank Ave NW, North Canton, OH
- Price: $3.37
#4. Costco
- Address: 4867 Huckleberry St NW, Canton, OH
- Price: $3.39
#5. Circle K
- Address: 2535 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH
- Price: $3.55
#6. Circle K
- Address: 1212 12th St NW, Canton, OH
- Price: $3.56