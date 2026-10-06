Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Cleveland using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sheetz
- Address: 38265 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Elyria, OH
- Price: $3.29
#2. MAPCO
- Address: 36071 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
- Price: $3.39
#3. Sam's Club
- Address: 10250 Brookpark Rd, Brooklyn, OH
- Price: $3.41
#4. Costco
- Address: 16690 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
- Price: $3.42
#5. Sunoco
- Address: 36241 Lake Shore Blvd, Eastlake, OH
- Price: $3.47
#6. Sheetz
- Address: 5795 W 130th St, Parma, OH
- Price: $3.49
#6. GetGo (tie)
- Address: 14600 Snow Rd, Brook Park, OH
- Price: $3.49
#6. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 37032 Vine St, Willoughby, OH
- Price: $3.49
#9. Circle K
- Address: 36170 Lakeshore Blvd, Eastlake, OH
- Price: $3.52
#10. Murphy USA
- Address: 6045 N Ridge Rd, Madison, OH
- Price: $3.53