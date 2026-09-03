Common food allergies for dogs and how to avoid them

Most dogs love to eat, and they’d happily take anything you offer them. OK, maybe not lettuce or raw green beans, but the list of foods a pup will turn down is usually short.

As a pet parent, it’s your responsibility to keep your dog safe, which includes making sure the food and treats you offer are safe for them to eat. Beyond storing food properly and keeping it fresh, that also means making sure your dog isn’t eating anything they’re allergic to.

You might be wondering how to tell if your dog has food allergies or sensitivities, so Ollie broke down the most common symptoms and allergens to help you spot them and keep your pup healthy.

Key takeaways

Itchy skin, hives, gastrointestinal upset, facial swelling, and chronic ear or paw infections are the most common signs of a dog food allergy.

Poultry, beef, wheat, soy, corn, rice, and fish are the most frequently reported canine food allergens.

A veterinarian can confirm a suspected food allergy through blood work, diagnostic testing, or an elimination diet trial.

Reading ingredient labels regularly and communicating your dog's allergies to daycare and trainers helps prevent accidental exposure.

How to tell if a dog has food allergies

Beyond the rare case of anaphylactic shock, there are subtler signals that your pup has food allergies. If you're noticing any of the following, it's a good idea to check in with your vet:

Itchy skin

Hives

Gastrointestinal issues like gas, vomiting, or diarrhea

Facial swelling

Chronic infections in their ears or paws

Anal gland issues

What are the most common food allergies for dogs?

If you suspect your pup has food allergies, your vet will be able to help you confirm. This could include a combination of blood work, diagnostic testing, and dietary change. The most common food allergens for dogs are:

Poultry and beef

Many pups are allergic to poultry, including chicken or turkey, and beef, which are popular proteins used in many brands of dog food. If your pup can’t eat poultry or beef, you’ll want to choose food and treats made from other sources of protein like lamb or pork.

Wheat/gluten

While wheat isn’t essential to dogs, many pups are allergic to wheat or to gluten, a protein found in grains like wheat, barley, and rye. Pups with a gluten allergy should avoid food and treats with gluten-containing grains.

Soy

Soy is an inexpensive filler often used in dog food and treats. On the positive side, it can be a good source of protein and easy for some pups to digest. For pups with allergies, it should be avoided.

Corn

Corn is also used as a filler in dog food, and it can be a good source of carbohydrates. If your pup isn’t allergic, popcorn can be a fine snack to share.

Rice

For dogs who can’t have wheat or gluten, rice is a good source of grain and carbohydrate. While it’s tolerated by many dogs, it’s still a common allergen and worth considering if your dog is showing symptoms of food allergies.

Fish (including salmon)

Like poultry, fish allergies are also common in dogs. If your pup is allergic to fish, avoid food containing fish as a source of protein, as well as fish skins or treats containing salmon or cod.

How do I help my dog avoid allergies?

If your pup has allergies or food sensitivities, you’ll need to proactively read all food and treat ingredient labels. This may sound like a bit of work, and it is at first, but once you know some safe food and treat options, you won’t have to check as often. Food ingredients can change, so it’s important to check regularly.

If your pup attends training classes, goes to daycare, or spends time anywhere others may offer them treats, it’s important to communicate your dog’s food allergies. You may want to ask that your dog not be fed communal treats, and provide your dog with their own special treats that you know are safe. Make sure your vet also has any allergies noted in your dog’s records.

Similarly, if you’re going to offer another dog a treat, ask their parent about any known allergies first. Although your offer comes from a good place, you don’t want to accidentally make someone else’s dog sick.

Elizabeth Wieck and Marissa Taffer contributed to this article and it was reviewed by Ollie’s in-house team of veterinarians and scientists, Catherine Carchedi, MS, DVM; Lindsay Cassibry, MPH, DVM; and Brittany White, Ph.D.

This story was produced by Ollie and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.