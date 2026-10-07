Could your shoes help you focus? 8 surprising ways to boost executive function

Executive functions (EF) are the brain’s management system, and control key skills like focus, planning, and managing emotions. Anyone can have trouble with executive function from time to time, especially if you’re short on sleep or dealing with a lot of stress. But for many people with ADHD or other forms of neurodivergence, these executive challenges can be ongoing. In fact, some people call this “executive dysfunction.”

"We can think of executive function skills as the brain basis for self-control," says Stephanie M. Carlson, PhD, developmental psychologist, professor, and senior science advisor at Reflection Sciences, Inc. "We need EF to regulate attention, thoughts, feelings, and goal-directed actions."

Of course, if you have challenges with executive function, you've probably heard the standard advice, like "use a planner" or "make a to-do list." These tools can help. But if they haven't worked for you, don't worry. You're not out of options. There are other ways to find what works for you.

Below, Understood shares some surprising strategies that can improve executive function, from air purifiers to "home shoes," and breaks down whether they really work — and what the research actually says.

1. Clean the air

It might not be the first thing you think of, but your air quality might actually be playing a role in your executive function. A study in Scientific Reports found that adults ages 40 and older who lived in an area with heavy air pollution from traffic performed 12% faster on executive function and mental flexibility testing after using a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) air purifier for one month.

The reasoning? HEPA air purifiers remove particulate matter from the air. That includes tiny particles like dust, dirt, and smoke. The findings indicate that cleaner indoor air at home can protect the brain from some of the cognitive harms of air pollution. As Carlson points out, "anything that affects brain health, including air pollution, is likely to affect EF. It makes sense that improving air quality could lead to EF improvements."

If using a HEPA air purifier is something you’d like to try, consider putting the air purifier in the room you spend the most time in.

2. Try body doubling

Body doubling is the idea that working next to another person can help you focus on the task at hand. It can be particularly useful for people with ADHD who deal with task paralysis. That's the feeling of overwhelm that can happen when you have too much on your to-do list.

“Everyone struggles with initiating tasks occasionally, but it can be especially difficult for individuals with ADHD,” Carlson says. This can be because your brain forgets the task or gets distracted by something else.

While the science on body doubling for ADHD and other conditions is new and ongoing, some people say that working alongside someone else can keep them more focused than if they were alone. And research suggests that having a person you can lean on, ask for help, or simply be in your presence can lower stress, boost self-esteem, and improve attention.

So what does body doubling actually look like in practice? It can be as simple as someone sitting with you for social support as they work on their own tasks — like a parent sitting next to a child as they do their homework. Or two colleagues or classmates working alongside each other. You can also ask the other person to keep you accountable if they notice you scrolling on your phone or starting to space out.

If you don’t have an in-person body doubling buddy, you can also try virtual alternatives:

"Study with me" YouTube videos, where someone records or livestreams themselves working so you can study or work alongside them.

Virtual co-working or body doubling platforms, like Focusmate or Flow Club, that connect you with someone online.

Online ADHD communities — like Understood's Facebook groups for women or families — which can offer social support digitally.

3. Wear “home shoes”

One tactic to improve executive function that's been gaining popularity online is the concept of "home shoes," or wearing shoes around the house as a way to tell your brain, "I'm working."

Think about it: When you get ready to leave your house, wearing shoes signals to your brain that it’s time to go and get started with your day. And when you get home, one of the first things you’re probably doing is taking your shoes off, which tells your brain that you’re home and you can now relax.

But if you put on shoes at home, it can tell your brain it's time to get work done. This connects to a concept called "enclothed cognition," which basically says that the clothes you wear can directly influence your mood, thoughts, and behaviors.

So what if you don’t wear your outdoor shoes in the house? The good news is that shoes are just one way of tricking your brain into turning on task mode. You can get the same effect by using indoor-only shoes or slippers that you only wear when you have to work.

And if you don’t want shoes to be part of the equation at all, you might find it beneficial to change out of the cozy lounge wear you’re used to wearing at home and swap it for an outfit you’d wear at work or school. What matters is finding any clothing item that signals to your brain that relaxing time is over and work mode is beginning.

4. Listen to white, pink, or brown noise

If you have ADHD and easily feel distracted by noisy environments, listening to certain sounds might help you be more attentive and productive. There's a good chance you're familiar with white noise, which is a type of noise that blocks out distracting sounds. But brown and pink noise have started to become more popular, too. Here are examples of each type of noise.

White noise: Sounds like radio static, the hum of an air conditioner, or the whir of a fan

Sounds like radio static, the hum of an air conditioner, or the whir of a fan Pink noise: Sounds like a light rainfall, wind through the trees, or rustling leaves

Sounds like a light rainfall, wind through the trees, or rustling leaves Brown noise: Sounds like ocean waves in a storm, thunderstorms, or a chugging train

The reason these noises can be helpful for people with ADHD is that they offer a consistent and stable background sound that blocks out distractions. One theory is that because people with ADHD often experience low levels of dopamine, this relaxing background noise can gently stimulate their brains and increase dopamine production. And because dopamine can also play a role in motivation and mood, listening to these sounds may make it easier to start and complete tasks and stay focused.

It's worth noting that research on colorful noises and their effects on executive function is still a bit limited. But a meta-analysis in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry did look at how white and pink noise helped with task performance for children, teens, and college-age adults with ADHD. The researchers noted a small improvement in task completion after listening to white and pink noise for individuals with ADHD. But not enough studies have examined brown noise for researchers to reach a solid conclusion.

If you’d like to use sound as a way to support executive function, here are a few things you can try.

While studying or working, find a white or pink noise playlist (for example, on YouTube or a music app). Play the sounds through a speaker to induce a calming atmosphere.

Try noise-canceling headphones that play these sound frequencies to minimize voices, construction, traffic, or other loud disruptions.

At night, play a brown or pink noise playlist on your phone or through a speaker to aid sleep, which can affect executive function.

5. Consider cold therapy

You may have heard that taking cold showers in the morning can help regulate your nervous system. But cold therapy might also improve executive function for adults.

One study looked at how your body would respond if you tried cold therapy, such as taking cold showers or doing a cold plunge. Based on a self-reported questionnaire that participants filled out, the researchers found that taking cold baths improved mood, increased alertness, lowered stress, and boosted attention.

So what’s going on exactly? Cold water can shock your body and trigger a short-term stress response that first activates your sympathetic nervous system (you might know it as fight-or-flight). This stress response increases the production of dopamine and norepinephrine. These are the neurochemicals responsible for things like motivation, mood, alertness, and mental clarity.

While cold therapy is generally safe for adults, it’s not recommended for children and teens. And you may want to check with a doctor first before trying it, especially if you have any medical issues, like a heart condition.

If you’re simply not a fan of cold baths or showers, some alternatives include putting an ice pack on your neck or splashing your face with cold water.

6. Get out of your chair

The phrase “need a change of scenery” can also apply to executive function. If you find yourself feeling blocked or unmotivated, getting out of your chair and moving to a different location can help.

It may sound simple, but there's research that supports the idea. In one study in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, researchers looked at how a change in environment could affect motivation. What they found was that making even small changes to your environment — like moving to a different side of the room or sitting in another chair — can change how your brain processes motivation, attention, and rewards.

Let’s say you’ve been sitting in the same position for a few hours. You might start feeling unmotivated or lethargic. The reason that can happen is that when your body isn’t moving around, the production of dopamine slows down.

But when you move around, even if it’s just to the other side of the couch, you’re stimulating your brain by introducing something new (or novel). This novelty can lead to a rise in dopamine and adrenaline, boost cognitive flexibility, and make you feel more attentive and motivated.

Some easy ways to try this tactic?

At work or school, angle your body differently so you face a window. This introduces new stimulation to your brain.

At home, take some time to go to a different room, take a walk outdoors, or sit outside on the patio or in the yard.

7. Use your other hand

Another strategy you can try to help executive function is using your non-dominant hand to complete tasks. For example, if you’re right-handed, use your left hand to brush your teeth, stir your coffee, or open a drawer.

Because this is an action your brain likely isn't used to, it can force you to put more attention on the task. Your brain essentially comes off autopilot because it needs to work harder to focus on a task it's not used to. This aids executive function by strengthening inhibitory control (or self-control), stopping automatic habits, and helping you resist impulses.

Using your non-dominant hand can be especially helpful for older adults. That’s because your ability to process information slows as you age. Because you’re so used to daily tasks, they no longer require significant brain energy. One way to challenge your brain as you get older is by using your other hand, which forces you to become more attentive to your actions.

That said, people of all ages can try using their non-dominant hand for everyday chores. You might find it so frustrating that you’re tempted to quit. But even doing these tasks for a short amount of time with your non-dominant hand can improve focus and attention — and jolt you out of autopilot mode.

8. Try a short burst of exercise

Research shows that exercise and physical activity are good for executive function skills. "A healthy body supports a healthy brain," Carlson points out. And "there is consistent evidence for executive function gains related to cognitively challenging motor movement."

But what about short bursts of exercise, or "exercise snacks"? This wellness trend encourages you to do quick bursts of exercise throughout the day to improve fitness, which can be especially helpful if you don't have time to go to the gym. Research also says that these exercise snacks improve working memory, inhibitory control, and cognitive flexibility, all of which are related to executive function.

One study found that doing a quick exercise like high knees, jumping jacks, or even a sprint helps executive function by delivering more oxygen to the brain and producing more dopamine and adrenaline. These exercise snacks can be particularly helpful for kids with ADHD because exercise triggers an immediate release of dopamine. And because many kids with ADHD experience physical restlessness, these short bursts of exercise can release extra energy and act as a quick reset button to help them refocus.

To try an exercise snack, set a timer for a few minutes and choose an activity you can do quickly. You can choose any exercise you want, like:

Running up and down the stairs

Doing squats or jumping jacks

Marching in place

Taking a quick dance break to your favorite song

Jumping rope for a minute or two

The next time you feel overwhelmed, unmotivated, or blocked, give yourself a burst of energy by doing a quick movement. Or try any of the other tips on this list to give yourself a quick reset button. What’s most important is to find a couple of strategies that work best for you and add them to your executive function toolkit for the moments when your brain needs a little boost.

This story was produced by Understood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.