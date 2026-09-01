First big heat, then strong storms

Today, Dayton made it back to 90 degrees for the 10th time so far in 2026. It looks like more 90s are on the way this week. Wednesday may very well be the hottest day of the week. We’ve bumped our forecast high temperature to 94 degrees for Wednesday afternoon. Low 90s remain likely Thursday and Friday also.

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Low to mid 90s would be hot on their own, but humidity is compounding the issue. Dew point temperatures are running in the low to mid 70s. That is tropical level humidity. When the air is this saturated, sweat doesn’t evaporate as easily, and we feel hotter. As a result, “Feels like” temperatures will stay above 100 degrees this week.

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Thursday and Friday, thunderstorms may approach from the northwest. While there is uncertainty in the coverage and timing of these storms, some could be strong to severe with damaging winds. We’ll be able to be more specific with this part of our forecast starting tomorrow as more high resolution model guidance comes into range.

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