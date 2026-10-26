Former CEO of mental health clinic for children arrested on child porn charges

BELMONT COUNTY — The former CEO of an Ohio residential treatment facility for children and adolescents was arrested by federal agents on child pornography and coercion charges.

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Randall J. MacKendrick, 59, of St. Clairsville, was arrested in August on local charges after attempting to meet up with who he believed was a teenage girl, according to the Department of Justice.

A month later, while out on bond, MacKendrick was re-arrested for having contact with a girl who was a former patient at the treatment center.

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In October, the FBI learned MacKendrick is a suspect in a May kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old female in Perry County.

MacKendrick served as the CEO of Fox Run Center for Children and Adolescents in St. Clairsville.

MacKendrick was arrested Saturday in West Virginia and transferred to the Southern District of Ohio before today’s initial appearance.

He is charged with possessing child pornography, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, which carries a potential penalty of at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

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