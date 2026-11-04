Get ready for colder air

DAYTON, OH — It has been a fairly mild start to the month of November, with high temperatures in the 60s and even lower 70s.

That changes starting Friday. Another cold front will swing through with a slight chance of showers, but more importantly, colder air.

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Saturday will be the coolest day out of the next 7 with a high of only 51 degrees in Dayton.

Some of us north of I-70 won’t get out of the 40s. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest timeframe, with lows near freezing.

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The cold won’t last all that long. Early next week, high temperatures return to the lower 60s.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, the climate prediction center is indicating a return to warmer-than-normal temperatures.

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