Heartburn or heart attack? How to tell the difference after a big holiday meal

Doctronic reports that GERD Awareness Week runs Nov. 22-28, 2026, explaining how to tell heartburn from a heart attack and when to call 911 for chest pain.

GERD Awareness Week runs Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2026, the same week as Thanksgiving and its big holiday meals. Most chest burning after a meal is heartburn. But a heart attack can feel like indigestion, and there is no reliable way to tell the two apart at home.

The rule is simple: Chest pain or pressure with shortness of breath, a cold sweat, or pain spreading to the arm, back, neck or jaw means calling 911, not taking another antacid.

Doctronic explains how to tell the difference between heartburn and a heart attack.

Key takeaways

Symptoms alone can't separate heartburn from a heart attack; doctors use tests to tell them apart

A heart attack can cause discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach, and reflux pain can also feel like pressure or squeezing

Relief after an antacid does not rule out a heart attack; heart attack symptoms can come and go

Chest pain with shortness of breath, a cold sweat or pain spreading to the arm, back, neck or jaw means calling 911, even if you're unsure

Why Heartburn and a Heart Attack Can Feel Alike

The esophagus and the heart sit side by side in the chest and share pain-sensing nerves, according to Cleveland Clinic. The brain can't always tell which organ a pain signal comes from, so the two can feel alike.

Chest pain that isn't from the heart is common. Up to 60% of chest pain seen in emergency departments is noncardiac, a 2024 review in Gastroenterology & Hepatology reports. GERD causes 30% to 60% of those cases.

Because a heart attack is the more dangerous possibility, doctors rule out the heart first and rely on tests, not symptoms alone. Other conditions can cause chest pain, too, including a panic attack. It's also helpful to know the symptoms of angina and stroke.

What Heartburn Usually Feels Like

Heartburn is the main symptom of acid reflux. Stomach acid backs up into the esophagus when the lower esophageal sphincter, the muscle that normally keeps stomach contents in place, relaxes when it shouldn't or is weakened.

It usually feels like burning behind the breastbone, and it often gets worse when lying flat or bending over. It can come with a sour taste, regurgitation of food or liquid, or throat irritation.

About 20% of people in the U.S. have GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Common triggers on the NIDDK list include high-fat and spicy foods, chocolate, mint, caffeine, citrus fruits, tomatoes and alcohol. Holiday drinks matter too: Alcohol is a common reflux trigger.

Feeling better after an antacid does not rule out a heart attack, because heart attack symptoms can ease and then return.

What a Heart Attack Can Feel Like

A heart attack happens when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked, usually by a blood clot in a coronary artery. Without oxygen, that heart tissue is damaged or dies. Someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the CDC.

The CDC lists these major symptoms:

Chest pain or discomfort

Feeling weak, light-headed or faint

Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck or back

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders

Shortness of breath

The American Heart Association (AHA) describes the chest discomfort as pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back. Some heart attacks start slowly, and symptoms may come and go over several hours. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) notes that a heart attack can also bring a cold sweat and nausea.

Women most often have chest pain or discomfort too, but the AHA says they are somewhat more likely than men to have shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and back or jaw pain. The AHA also notes that women often put these symptoms down to acid reflux, the flu or normal aging.

Heartburn vs. Heart Attack: Side-by-Side Symptoms

The table shows typical patterns, but they overlap, and no single row settles the question. Chest pain with any heart attack warning sign needs a 911 call, even if it seems like heartburn.

Table defining the characteristics of heartburn and heart attack. (Stacker/Stacker)

Doctronic

After the Meal: What Timing Can and Cannot Tell You

Heartburn often follows big or rich meals and tends to flare when lying down soon after eating. The NIDDK says eating at least three hours before lying down may help.

Timing can't rule out a heart attack. A heart attack can happen after eating, at rest or during sleep, and physical exertion or emotional stress can also bring one on. Reflux and a heart attack can happen at the same time, too.

A history of GERD is no reason to dismiss new or different chest pain. Heart attack risk rises with age. Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, an inactive lifestyle and a family history of heart disease raise it too.

When to Call 911 and When to See a Doctor

Call 911 right away for chest pain or discomfort with any of these signs:

Pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back

Shortness of breath

A cold sweat, nausea or light-headedness

Pain or discomfort spreading to one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach

The NHLBI advises calling 911 even if you're not sure it's a heart attack. Don't drive yourself to the hospital: emergency crews can start treatment on the way. The AHA advises taking aspirin only if a 911 dispatcher or medical professional says to.

Call 911 or get emergency care right away for signs of bleeding listed by the NIDDK: vomit that contains blood or looks like coffee grounds, or black, tarry stool.

See a doctor soon if:

Heartburn happens often

You need antacids every day

You have trouble swallowing

You keep vomiting

You're losing weight without trying

For frequent heartburn without any of the 911 signs above, see your doctor or explore acid reflux treatment options online.

Easing Heartburn During the Holidays

For people whose reflux a doctor has confirmed, the American College of Gastroenterology's 2022 guideline recommends these steps:

Don't eat within two to three hours of bedtime

Avoid your personal trigger foods

Raise the head of the bed

Quit smoking

Lose weight if you're overweight

Over-the-counter options include antacids, H2 blockers and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), according to the NIDDK. If those aren't enough, a doctor can talk through prescription acid reflux medication.

None of these steps is a test for chest pain. If chest pain comes with any warning sign above, call 911.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can heartburn feel like a heart attack?

Yes. The esophagus and the heart share pain-sensing nerves, and reflux pain can feel like pressure or squeezing, not only burning. Because the two can feel so alike, emergency doctors check the heart first.

If an antacid helps, does that mean it was heartburn?

No. Feeling better after an antacid doesn't rule out a heart attack, because heart attack symptoms can ease and then return. If the pain came with shortness of breath, a cold sweat or pain spreading to the arm, back, neck or jaw, call 911.

How long should I wait before calling 911?

Don't wait to see if it passes. Call 911 for chest discomfort that lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back, and call even if you're not sure it's a heart attack. Let the ambulance take you rather than driving, since emergency crews can start treatment on the way.

Take aspirin only if a 911 dispatcher or medical professional says to, because chest pain can have other causes that aspirin may worsen.

Do women have different heart attack symptoms?

Chest pain or discomfort is the most common heart attack symptom for women, as it is for men. Women are somewhat more likely to also have shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, or back or jaw pain, and these symptoms can be mistaken for reflux.

What will the emergency room do to tell the difference?

An EKG is usually done within minutes of arrival, and a troponin blood test is often repeated over several hours. Troponin is a protein released when heart muscle is damaged. Doctors may also order a chest X-ray. Once the heart is ruled out, they can look at reflux or other causes.

The Bottom Line

Heartburn after a big holiday meal is common, and for confirmed reflux, steps like eating earlier in the evening and raising the head of the bed can help. But a heart attack can feel like indigestion, and neither meal timing nor an antacid can rule one out. Call 911 if chest pain or pressure lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back. The same goes for chest pain that comes with shortness of breath, a cold sweat or pain spreading to the arm, back, neck or jaw.

This story was produced by Doctronic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.