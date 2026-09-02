Heat advisories extended through Friday

Low to mid 90s are likely for a few more days. We'll have to watch for storms too. — Big time heat by September standards continues. We hit 93 in Dayton yesterday and today. We should again heat up to the low 90s on Thursday and Friday before relief arrives over the weekend.

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Humidity continues to be extremely high across the area. That does two things for us. Number one, the heat index continues to run in the 100-105 degree range. Number two, we are unable to cool off very much at night. Lows tonight will only drop to the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be a very uncomfortable night for folks without air conditioning.

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Storm chances return on Thursday and Friday. The coverage on Thursday will be very isolated, but the isolated storms that do develop could be strong to severe. Better storm chances arrive Friday and those storms too could also be on the strong side. Damaging wind is the main severe weather concern.

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