Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Octobers in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

In July 2026, the continental United States experienced its hottest month on record since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Octobers in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. October 2017 (tie)

- Average temperature: 57.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 68.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 46.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.77"

#10. October 1949 (tie)

- Average temperature: 57.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 45.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.69"

#9. October 2016

- Average temperature: 57.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 68.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 46.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.93"

#8. October 1984

- Average temperature: 57.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 67.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.02"

#7. October 1919

- Average temperature: 58.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 68.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.4°F

- Total precipitation: 6.42"

#6. October 1963

- Average temperature: 58.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.3°F

- Total precipitation: 0.23"

#4. October 1971 (tie)

- Average temperature: 59.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 70.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.2°F

- Total precipitation: 1.65"

#4. October 1900 (tie)

- Average temperature: 59.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 46.6°F

- Total precipitation: 1.97"

#3. October 1947

- Average temperature: 59.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 46.5°F

- Total precipitation: 1.68"

#2. October 2007

- Average temperature: 59.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 70.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.23"

#1. October 2021

- Average temperature: 60.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.64"