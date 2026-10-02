How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of October 2.

Ohio by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.16

- Week change: -$0.23 (-5.3%)

- Year change: +$1.09 (+35.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/9/22)

- Diesel current price: $6.63

- Week change: -$0.15 (-2.2%)

- Year change: +$2.96 (+80.8%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.82 (9/22/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Ohio

#1. Steubenville-Weirton (OH only): $4.33

#2. Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria: $4.25

#3. Belmont County: $4.19

#4. Springfield: $4.19

#5. Columbus: $4.18

#6. Lawerence County: $4.17

#7. Cincinnati (OH only): $4.13

#8. Canton-Massillon: $4.12

#9. Toledo: $4.11

#10. Youngstown-Warren: $4.10

#11. Dayton: $4.09

#12. Mansfield: $4.07

#13. Akron: $4.03

#14. Lima: $3.98

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Indiana: $3.79

#2. Georgia: $3.91

#3. Texas: $3.94

#4. Louisiana: $3.96

#5. Tennessee: $3.96

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $5.04

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#4. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $5.49

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#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $5.49

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#2. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.63

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#1. California

- Regular gas price: $6.40