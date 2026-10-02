How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. (Elen Nika // Shutterstock/Elen Nika // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of October 2.

Ohio by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.16
- Week change: -$0.23 (-5.3%)
- Year change: +$1.09 (+35.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.07 (6/9/22)

- Diesel current price: $6.63
- Week change: -$0.15 (-2.2%)
- Year change: +$2.96 (+80.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.82 (9/22/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Ohio
#1. Steubenville-Weirton (OH only): $4.33
#2. Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria: $4.25
#3. Belmont County: $4.19
#4. Springfield: $4.19
#5. Columbus: $4.18
#6. Lawerence County: $4.17
#7. Cincinnati (OH only): $4.13
#8. Canton-Massillon: $4.12
#9. Toledo: $4.11
#10. Youngstown-Warren: $4.10
#11. Dayton: $4.09
#12. Mansfield: $4.07
#13. Akron: $4.03
#14. Lima: $3.98

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Indiana: $3.79
#2. Georgia: $3.91
#3. Texas: $3.94
#4. Louisiana: $3.96
#5. Tennessee: $3.96

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $5.04

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $5.49

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $5.49

jittawit21 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.63

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. California

- Regular gas price: $6.40

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