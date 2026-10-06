Improperly equipped vehicle driven by double amputee kills pedestrian

HAMILTON COUNTY — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Hamilton County.
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Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Hamilton Avenue near Cross County Highway at approximately 11:30 a.m., our news partners at WCPO reported.
The person hit by the car was taken to a local hospital, where they died.
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The driver who struck the pedestrian was also injured and taken to the hospital
In a follow-up statement to WCPO, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver operating the vehicle was a double amputee.
Authorities stated that the car lacked the necessary modifications for that driver.
Authorities offered no details regarding the severity of the driver’s injuries.
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