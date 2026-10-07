Isaias to bring rain to the Miami Valley

Tropical Storm Isaias is gaining strength in the Gulf and will likely become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. If the current forecast holds, the remnant low of Isaias will be able to bring the Miami Valley a round of rainy and breezy weather Saturday night into Sunday.

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The timing for the wind and rain goes like this. Saturday evening, showers may work in from the south. These showers aren’t a guarantee, but 8PM or later on Saturday is when we’ll have our first chance for rain. By daybreak Sunday, widespread rain is moving in and should stick around for much of the day. Wind gusts pick up Sunday morning, peaking Sunday afternoon around 20-30MPH.

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Tropical systems are always tricky to forecast. Small shifts in the track of the area of low pressure can greatly change the local impacts. Models aren’t in 100% agreement, so there is still room for changes in our forecast. Check back for updates as we approach the weekend.

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