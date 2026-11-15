1 dead, 1 injured after rollover crash, sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A person is dead, and another was injured after a rollover crash in Ohio on Saturday.

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The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. 40 and Murray Hill Road in Franklin County, the sheriff’s office told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2014 Ford F-150 was going westbound on U.S. 40. At the same time, a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling east on U.S. 40.

The car entered the northbound lane when it was hit by the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck rolled over onto its driver’s side, and the Volkswagen stopped on the lane divider west of the intersection, the sheriff’s office stated.

Medics transported the Volkswagen driver to the hospital, where they died. The truck was also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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