UNION COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Rumpke truck on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Route 4 near Neel Road just before 7 a.m., according to our new partners at WBNS.

Investigators believe that the Rumpke truck was parked in the northbound lanes of SR 4 when an employee loading garbage into the rear saw a Kenworth semi-truck approaching.

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The employee was able to move out of the way safely before the semi-truck rear-ended the garbage truck, officials said.

The driver of the semi, identified as 55-year-old Donald Oldaker III or Rushsylvania, was ejected from the semi.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

The Rumpke employee was not injured in the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life that resulted from this incident, and our deepest condolences and thoughts are with all those impacted,” Rumpke Area Safety Manager Marc Buckley said in a statement. “Safety is our highest priority, and we are working closely with Union Township authorities in their investigation. While our driver did not sustain any physical injuries, we are providing them with additional care and support.”

The crash remains under investigation.

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