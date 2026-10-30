1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday.

Deputies were called to the 3400 block of State Route 121 around 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound on SR 121 attempted to turn into the entrance of Wayne Lakes when it struck a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Equinox, 78-year-old Charlene Flatter from Wayne Lakes, was treated at the scene for injuries and then released.

Police identified the motorcycle driver as 52-year-old Rick Hess Jr.

Hess was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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