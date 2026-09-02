1 dead, 1 hospitalzied after multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — One person is dead, and another was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County early Tuesday morning.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to State Route 73 near the intersection of Williams Road in Chester Township, Clinton County, just before 6:30 a.m. on reports of a crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Hino XJC720 motorcycle, operated by 32-year-old Abdullatif Hlal of West Chester, and a Ford F-250, operated by 51-year-old Phillip Solomon, of South Lebanon, were both traveling east on SR-73.

The Ford was stopped to make a left turn onto Williams Road. A Ford Edge, operated by 41-year-old Jason Sallee, was traveling west on SR-73, according to the OSHP.

The motorcycle swerved to the left to avoid striking the stopped F-250, crossed the centerline into the westbound lane of SR-73, and struck the westbound Edge head-on.

After contact, the Edge traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Sallee succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene, according to the OSHP.

Medics transported Hlal to Clinton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Solomon was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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