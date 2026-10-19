1 dead after truck crashes into pole, catches fire

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the 2100 block of S. Union Road around 12:30 a.m. on the report of a vehicle on fire, according to a spokesperson.

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Upon arrival, deputies located a single cab pickup truck, fully engulfed in the tree line.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Union Road when it went off the right side of the road, colliding with a utility pole.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

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