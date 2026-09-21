1 dead, another in critical condition after shooting in Fairborn neighborhood; Suspect in custody

FAIRBORN — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in a Fairborn neighborhood over the weekend.

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Around 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, Fairborn Police officers responded to the 300 block of Morris Drive on reports of multiple gunshots being heard, according to a police report obtained by News Center 7.

As previously reported, News Center 7 crews on scene saw police tape blocking off the area, as well as a vehicle with bullet holes in the windshield.

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Officers arrived on scene and found two male victims, both with gunshot wounds, according to the report.

Medics took both victims to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Officers later learned that one of the victims, identfied as 26-year-old Joseph Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim, who has not been identfied, was considered in critical condition, according to the report.

Several departments, including the Trotwood Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Fire Department and the Fairborn Police Department, worked together to identify and locate the suspect.

The suspect, identfied as 24-year-old Cato Mayberry, later turned himself in at the Montgomery County Jail.

Mayberry was turned over into the custody of the Fairborn Police Department for questioning and then booked into the Greene County Jail.

Mayberry is currently facing a Murder and a Felonious assault charge, according to online jail records.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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