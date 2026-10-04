1 detained after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was detained after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday morning.

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Around 9:15 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Riverview Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Medics responded to the scene, but details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

The sergeant confirmed that police have one person detained.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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