1 flown to hospital after crash on I-70 in Clark County

PLEASENT TWP — Two people were hurt Tuesday evening following a crash on I-70 in Clark County.

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State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 7:49 p.m. near milepost 69 in Pleasant Township.

Investigators determined the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes when a semi-truck slowed down for construction traffic and was struck from behind by a Mitsubishi.

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The driver of the Mitsubishi had minor injuries.

An 82-year-old passenger in the Mitsubishi suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

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