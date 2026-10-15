1 flown to hospital after crash on I-70 in Clark County

PLEASENT TWP — Two people were hurt Tuesday evening following a crash on I-70 in Clark County.
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State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 7:49 p.m. near milepost 69 in Pleasant Township.
Investigators determined the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes when a semi-truck slowed down for construction traffic and was struck from behind by a Mitsubishi.
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The driver of the Mitsubishi had minor injuries.
An 82-year-old passenger in the Mitsubishi suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
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