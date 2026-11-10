1 hospitalized, 3 dead after fiery wrong way crash

CLEVELAND — Three people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash in Northern Ohio on Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Nagel Road in Avon, according to our CBS News affiliates, WOIO.

The driver of a Tesla was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit two other vehicles.

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Troopers said the Tesla driver, identified as 50-year-old Andrew Sheridan, had fled the scene of a domestic incident in Avon Lake before the crash.

Around 10:48 p.m., Avon Police said they spotted the Tesla on Nagel Road near Avon Road.

An officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on the Tesla as Sheridan headed northbound towards I-90.

Sheridan turned onto the I-90 westbound exit ramp at Nagel Road, traveling the wrong way down the ramp towards the highway.

The Tesla then struck two vehicles, a Chevy Cruz and a Chevy Traverse.

The impact of the crash caused the Tesla to burst into flames.

Avon Police said the time from the initiated traffic stop to the crash was about 20 seconds.

Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz, identified as 24-year-old Josylynn Green, and her passenger, 24-year-old Samantha Spicer, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Traverse, 26-year-old Richard Siaz, was transported to a local hospital for what troopers said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

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