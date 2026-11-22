Stock photo of ambulance lights. One person was hospitalized after an accidental shooting in Butler Township on Sunday morning.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — One person was hospitalized after an accidental shooting in Butler Township on Sunday morning.

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Around 8:18 a.m., Butler Township Police and medics were called to the 7300 block of Epcot Lane on reports of a shooting, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that the shooting was accidental.

One person was taken to a local hospital with an injury to their hand, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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