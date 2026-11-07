1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

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Around 12:38 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Third Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The Sergeant confirmed that the victim was located at W Third Street and N Broadway Street.

Medics took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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