1 hurt after shooting at local apartment complex

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a shooting at a local apartment complex on Friday.

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Dayton police and medics were called to the shooting in the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue at Hoover Station Apartments around 6:45 p.m., according to a sergeant with the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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Officers found one person shot.

In a 911 call, a person tells dispatchers to get police to the apartments.

“I was on the phone with my best friend, and I heard a bunch of gunshots,” the caller said.

Information about the condition of that person was not available.

We have a crew on the scene and will update as we learn new information.

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