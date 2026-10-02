1 hurt after shooting at local apartment complex

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a shooting at a local apartment complex on Friday.
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Dayton police and medics were called to the shooting in the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue at Hoover Station Apartments around 6:45 p.m., according to a sergeant with the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
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Officers found one person shot.
In a 911 call, a person tells dispatchers to get police to the apartments.
“I was on the phone with my best friend, and I heard a bunch of gunshots,” the caller said.
Information about the condition of that person was not available.
We have a crew on the scene and will update as we learn new information.
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