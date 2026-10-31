1 hurt after shooting at local bar

One person was hurt after a shooting near a local bar.

1 hurt at shooting near local bar

DAYTON — One person was hurt after a shooting at a local bar.

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Police were called to the shooting around 10:15 p.m. at 3001 East Third, the location of Chris’s Band Box.

One person was shot in the leg, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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Our crew saw an ambulance leave the scene.

In a 911 call, a caller tells dispatchers a customer was shot.

" I got 500 million people in here. He’s about to pass out on the floor," the caller told dispatchers.

The caller told dispatchers the shooter ran out the door and described him as a man wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

We will continue to follow this story.

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