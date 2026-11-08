1 injured after car hits RTA pole at Dayton intersection, report says

DAYTON — A woman was injured after a car hit an RTA pole in Dayton on Friday night.
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The crash happened on Mia and Hoover Avenues at around 7:36 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to a Dayton Police Department (DPD) crash report.
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A crash report narrative indicated that a 2026 Black Kia was traveling on Mia Avenue at unknown speed in the northbound lane.
The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Hoover Avenue and hit an RTA pole, the report said.
Medics transported the woman to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Officers cited the driver for failure to yield the right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
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