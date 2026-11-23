1 injured after crash involving 2 semis closes both directions of I-70 in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — A person was injured after a three-vehicle crash impacted both sides of Interstate 70 in Wayne County, Indiana, on Friday.

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The Milton-Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post that law enforcement and medics responded at 9:50 p.m. to a crash on westbound I-70 near State Route 1.

This happened on Nov. 20.

Crews found one car and two semis at the crash scene.

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The car sustained moderate damage, and one semi had minimal damage. Crews found the second semi on its side with the semi’s boom extended onto the eastbound lanes of I-70. Both sides of I-70 were closed, according to the fire department.

Medics transported the driver of the overturned semi to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.

The Cambridge Fire Department assisted with cleanup and fluid migration of brake fluid and antifreeze.

Milton firefighters stayed at the scene until 1:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

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