WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — A person was injured after a three-vehicle crash impacted both sides of Interstate 70 in Wayne County, Indiana, on Friday.
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The Milton-Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post that law enforcement and medics responded at 9:50 p.m. to a crash on westbound I-70 near State Route 1.
This happened on Nov. 20.
Crews found one car and two semis at the crash scene.
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The car sustained moderate damage, and one semi had minimal damage. Crews found the second semi on its side with the semi’s boom extended onto the eastbound lanes of I-70. Both sides of I-70 were closed, according to the fire department.
Medics transported the driver of the overturned semi to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.
The Cambridge Fire Department assisted with cleanup and fluid migration of brake fluid and antifreeze.
Milton firefighters stayed at the scene until 1:30 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
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