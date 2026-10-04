1 injured after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A person was injured after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.
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The shooting happened at around 3:29 p.m. in the 500 block of Anna Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
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No other information on what led to the shooting is available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) about that person’s condition and what led to the shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
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