1 injured in Dayton crash

Police investigate crash on Salem Avenue near Malvern Ave.

Crash sends 1 to hospital in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hurt in a crash in Dayton on Monday evening.

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The crash was reported near the intersection of Salem and Malvern Avenues around 6:05 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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A dispatch supervisor said at least two medics were called to the scene.

Police on the scene told News Center 7 that one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police added that one person reportedly ran from the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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