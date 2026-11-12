1 killed, 2 injured after crash on U.S. 36, OSHP says

DELAWARE COUNTY — A man is dead, and two others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Ohio on Wednesday.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 11 to U.S. 36 and Ostrander Road to a crash in Delaware County, OSHP told our news partner WBNS-TV.

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An initial investigation showed that a 64-year-old man, identified as Robert Shipley, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on U.S. 36. He slowed his truck down and was hit by a 2015 Ford F-350.

The truck went left of center before a 2016 Honda Pilot going eastbound on U.S. 36 hit the F-150 on the passenger side, according to OSHP.

State troopers say that Shipley died at the scene.

Medics transported the drivers of the Honda Pilot and F-350 to hospitals, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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