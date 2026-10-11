1 person injured after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Canfield Avenue around 12:22 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that one person has been shot.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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