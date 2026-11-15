1 person trapped after vehicle crashes into home in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire are investigating after a car went into a home early Sunday.

The call came in at 12:17 a.m. to the 500 block of Troy Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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One person was trapped inside the vehicle, but has since been extricated.

It is unclear if anyone was inside when the home was struck.

The dispatcher confirmed multiple medics were on the scene.

Unknown injuries have been reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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