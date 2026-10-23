1 taken into custody after multi-vehicle crash in Greene County

FAIRBORN — One person was taken into custody after a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County on Thursday.

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The crash was reported in the 1000 block of South Central Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Sgt. Hood with the Fairborn Police Department.

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Hood said one person was taken into custody for suspected OVI.

Our News Center 7 crew saw officers putting a man in handcuffs in the back of a cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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