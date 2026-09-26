12-year-old boy in custody after gun found in Ohio middle school, sheriff says

12-year-old boy in custody after gun found in Ohio middle school, sheriff says

CLERMONT COUNTY — A sixth-grade student is in custody after a gun was found in his backpack on Friday.

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West Clermont Middle School told deputies at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 that a student claimed to have a gun in his bookbag at school, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner, WCPO, in Cincinnati.

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Another student reported the apparent gun to a school staff member. The staff member and deputy removed the student from his classroom and secured the backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

School staff found a gun as they searched his backpack.

The sheriff’s office said the gun was secured and handed over to the deputy.

The boy told deputies that he did not threaten any students and had no intention of hurting anyone, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 12-year-old has been charged with a felony count of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

The school suspended the boy.

The sheriff’s office said that he was transported to a juvenile detention center.

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