12-year-old, man arrested after gun threats

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two people were taken into custody, including a 12-year-old, after threats involving a gun.

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The threats took place on Oct. 27 on South 9th Street in Richmond.

Officers arrested Robert White-Martinez on preliminary charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to the Richmond Police Department.

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A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody for unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Police did not say what White-Martinez and the 12-year-old’s relationship was.

We will continue to follow this story.

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