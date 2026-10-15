13-year-old boy accused of threatening Ohio school arrested, police say

COLERAIN TWP. — A student accused of making threats to an Ohio school was arrested on Tuesday.

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Colerain Township Police officers received an alert of a possible social media threat on Oct. 7 from the Northwestern Local School District in Hamilton County.

School resource officers started to investigate the threats, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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Officers discovered that a 13-year-old boy who was a student and had not been in attendance was identified as the suspect in relation to the threats, according to Colerain Township Police.

They discovered that Colerain Township High School was named in the threats.

Officers arrested the 13-year-old boy on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

He has been charged with a felony count of inducing panic and disorderly conduct, police officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

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