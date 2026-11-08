17-year-old boy dead after car hit tree, caught fire, OSHP says

DELAWARE COUNTY — A teenager was killed after a crash in Delaware County on Friday.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 to a reported crash on Klondike Road, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 17-year-old drove a 2022 Kia Forte southeast on Klondike Road near Freshwater Road.

The car went off the road, hit a tree, and was engulfed in flames, according to OSHP.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the boy was wearing his seatbelt. State troopers are not considering drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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