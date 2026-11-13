18-year-old suffers serious injuries after car hits tree, catches on fire

LOGAN COUNTY — An 18-year-old suffered minor injuries after a crash in Logan County early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to State Route 273 near State Route 117 just after 1 a.m., according to a crash report.

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A 2025 Hyundai Elantra was westbound on SR 273 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road.

The car then hit a tree before catching on fire.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Lima, was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

She was cited for failure to control.

The crash remains under investigation pending follow-up with the driver.

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