18-year-old woman indicted on adult assault charges for incident that happened as a juvenile

MERCER COUNTY — A now 18-year-old Union County, Indiana woman has been indicted as an adult following an alleged assault that happened in February.

A Mercer County grand jury indicted Mylie Bocanegra on one count of felonious assault and one count of assault, according to our News Partners, WCSM Radio.

The indictment alleges that Bocanegra knowingly caused serious physical harm to one victim and caused or attempted physical harm to a second victim.

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At the time of the offense, Bocanegra was 17, according to court records.

The case was initially filed in the Mercer County Juvenile Court, where prosecutors requested that it be transferred to the adult criminal division

In a hearing that happened in June, the juvenile court found probable cause that Bocanegra committed the acts that she was accused of.

In September, she had an amenability hearing that determined whether the case should remain in the juvenile system.

In the transfer order, the court said the first victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and the second victim also suffered physical harm.

The court also considered testimony from a forensic psychologist who concluded that Bocanegra was not amenable to treatment within the juvenile system.

The judge then ruled that there was insufficient time for rehabilitation through the juvenile system before transferring the case to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

The adult indictment was filed on Oct. 15.

At this time, Bocanegra is not in custody.

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