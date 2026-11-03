19-year-old injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting in Springfield on Tuesday.

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The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of E. Main Street around 2:40 p.m.

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A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Division confirmed the 19-year-old man was shot once and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He’s since been treated and released.

Police do not believe there is any active danger to the public.

Information regarding how the shooting happened and whether there is a suspect in the case was not immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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