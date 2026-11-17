Grant C. Hildum, 30 and Christina L. Pugh, 31

GREENE COUNTY — Two people are facing charges after investigators said they sexually assaulted a 5-year-old.

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Grant Hildum, 30, and Christina Pugh, 31, were indicted by a Greene County grand jury on charges including rape, gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, and endangering children.

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Hildum and Pugh are accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old between Nov. 15, 2021, and Dec. 15, 2021, according to court documents.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Hildum’s bond was set at $1 million while Pugh’s was set at $250,000.

Hildum’s trial is set for later this month, while Pugh’s is set for January.

We will continue to follow this story.

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